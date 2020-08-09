One-hour stir to demand pending incentives

Outsourced staff of government hospitals staged protest for an hour at major government hospitals in Hyderabad on Sunday morning demanding incentives that had been promised to them.

They said that the incentive of 10% of basic salary announced by the State government in April, and daily incentives assured last month, had not been paid to them yet. The outsourced staff work as patient care providers, sanitation workers, security guards and Class-IV employees. They draw salary of ₹9,500 per month.

In mid-July, around 800 of the staff boycotted duty at Gandhi Hospital, bringing patient care to a halt there. Two days after the protest, senior officials in the Health department held talks with them and promised daily incentive of ₹300.

TS Medical Contract Employees and Workers Union-Hyderabad City Council president M. Narasimha said the incentives has not been paid to the staff yet.