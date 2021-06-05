One horned rhino, gaur born in zoo

The Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) has become richer by a one horned rhinoceros and a gaur, which were born recently.

A press release from the zoo announced the news on the occasion of the World Environment Day on Saturday.

The male Gaur calf was born on June 2, while the one horned rhinoceros calf, also male, was born a fortnight ago.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Sobha named the gaur ‘Komaram Bheem’ after the legendary tribal leader, and the one horned rhino, ‘Nanda’, during the celebration of the World Environment Day.

She hailed the twin births as worth cheers in the otherwise gloomy pandemic scenario. On this occasion, a plantation of native wild species was taken up inside the zoo. Wild fruit bearing trees were planted, which would invite free ranging frugivorous birds and small mammals, besides increasing the floral composition, the press note said.