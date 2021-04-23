Hyderabad

One held for online betting

Staff Reporter Hyderabad 23 April 2021 20:58 IST
Updated: 23 April 2021 20:58 IST

With the arrest of a 28-year-old person on Thursday, Rachakonda police claims to have busted an online cricket betting racket.

They seized ₹10.16 lakh in cash, five mobile phones and 11 debit cards of various banks from the possession of Bantu Rajesh, a businessman from Makakpet.

Police also froze ₹19.89 lakh balance amount in his four private bank accounts.

As per the police, the accused started participating in online cricket betting as a punter three years ago and subsequently, he became an agent to the bookies who organised the illegal activity.

“The organisers designed a channel styled as ‘Ferrari Line’ and made it available on Telegram, which currently has 15 lakh subscribers. In fact, once the interested people subscribe to this channel, the organisers send a link to its subscribers when any cricket league like IPL, Caribbean Premier League, West Indies and Big Bash League in Australia are scheduled,” police said.

