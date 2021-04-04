One exam, two different score cards

Hyderabad

04 April 2021 23:50 IST

Student ranked 45th in Sainik School entrance test goes missing from merit list of chosen school

Two different score cards for the same exam have been sent by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to a student appearing for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination.

The results were declared recently and the student, Kasukurthi Adarsha, became aware of the anomaly after she couldn’t find her name on the merit list despite having secured the 45the rank at the all-India level.

Adarsha scored 216 marks and was ranked 45th in the country as per the first score card that she had downloaded immediately after the results were announced.

Setback after setback

However, she was surprised when she didn’t find her name on the merit list at the Kalikiri Sainik School in Chittoor district that she opted for while filling up the application form.

Her parents enquired about her admission with the school stating that students with lesser marks had found a place on the merit list. For its part, the school informed them that Adarsha did not secure the marks that she was claiming.

The surprised parents then checked the NTA website once again to find to their horror that her mark sheet was totally different with just 98 marks to her credit. The difference was 118 marks on the same hall ticket number and the registration number.

No clarification yet

Despite efforts to reach the NTA for clarification, nothing positive came of it. Her parents are surprised over the ‘horrendous mistake’ in a prestigious exam such as this one conducted at the all-India level.

This was the first time that the NTA was entrusted with the job of conducting the test. Earlier, the test used to be conducted by the Sainik Schools themselves.