One dies, four injured in road mishap near Khajaguda

December 23, 2023 06:30 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 20-year-old student died and four others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a road divider on Khajaguda lake road in Raidurgam on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Banoth Sri Ram (20).

Police said Uday Sai (18), Sri Ram, Ditesh (17), Varshith (18) and Vamshi (19) were the occupants of the car, with Sai behind the wheel.

The Raidurgam police ruled out drunk driving after checks and registered a case under sections 304-A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering human life) of the IPC.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.