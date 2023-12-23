GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One dies, four injured in road mishap near Khajaguda

December 23, 2023 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old student died and four others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a road divider on Khajaguda lake road in Raidurgam on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Banoth Sri Ram (20).

Police said Uday Sai (18), Sri Ram, Ditesh (17), Varshith (18) and Vamshi (19) were the occupants of the car, with Sai behind the wheel.

The Raidurgam police ruled out drunk driving after checks and registered a case under sections 304-A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering human life) of the IPC.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.