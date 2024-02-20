One died, four injured in a car crash on Narsingi ORR 

February 20, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An IT employee died and four sustained injuries when a car overturned on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Narsingi, Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as B Vamshi (26), a private employee who was traveling with four of his colleagues from Gachibowli to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) junction around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Vamshi was a passenger in the rear seat while his colleague Madan was driving the car. “The driver was drunk when he crashed the car into the ORR boundary near the Tech park and it overturned,” Narsingi Station House Officer G. Hari Krishna Reddy told The Hindu.

The five men were immediately taken to the hospital where Vamshi succumbed to his head injuries. “The body, after post mortem in Osmania General Hospital, has been handed over to the family. The other four sustained minor injuries and are recovering now,” the official informed.

Investigation is underway and the police have registered the case under part II of section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.