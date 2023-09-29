ADVERTISEMENT

One dead, 36 admitted at OGH in separate Ganesh immersion mishaps

September 29, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Devotees carry the idol of Lord Ganesha for the immersion during the procession on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at MJ Market in Hyderabad on September 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

In the aftermath of Ganesh immersion, Osmania General Hospital (OGH) saw a total of 36 patients admitted with injuries incurred during the event. Among them, one patient tragically lost their life.

Among the 36 patients initially recorded in the Emergency Ward of OGH, Sheik Shahbaz, a 27-year-old individual, faced critical injuries and was admitted for intensive care. He suffered from a severe pelvic fracture and right femur fracture, among other injuries. Admitted to the General Surgery department at 4 a.m. on September 29, Shahbaz, despite receiving prompt medical attention, succumbed to his severe injuries at 10.30 a.m. said Dr. Nagender, the hospital superintendent.

According to Shahbaz’s patient file, he was involved in an incident where a truck ran over him early in the morning, resulting in the grave injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The remaining 35 patients, fortunately, suffered minor injuries such as cuts and lacerations. The hospital superintendent reassured that all these patients were discharged after receiving adequate treatment, ensuring their satisfactory recovery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US