One dead, 36 admitted at OGH in separate Ganesh immersion mishaps

September 29, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In the aftermath of Ganesh immersion, Osmania General Hospital (OGH) saw a total of 36 patients admitted with injuries incurred during the event. Among them, one patient tragically lost their life.

Among the 36 patients initially recorded in the Emergency Ward of OGH, Sheik Shahbaz, a 27-year-old individual, faced critical injuries and was admitted for intensive care. He suffered from a severe pelvic fracture and right femur fracture, among other injuries. Admitted to the General Surgery department at 4 a.m. on September 29, Shahbaz, despite receiving prompt medical attention, succumbed to his severe injuries at 10.30 a.m. said Dr. Nagender, the hospital superintendent.

According to Shahbaz’s patient file, he was involved in an incident where a truck ran over him early in the morning, resulting in the grave injuries.

The remaining 35 patients, fortunately, suffered minor injuries such as cuts and lacerations. The hospital superintendent reassured that all these patients were discharged after receiving adequate treatment, ensuring their satisfactory recovery.