Oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori appointed senior adviser of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in India

March 11, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Senior oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori has been appointed as a senior adviser (India operations) of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre (MSKCC), the world’s largest and oldest private cancer centre whose India operations were launched in Chennai in August 2022. It is the first such centre outside the US.

Dr.Nori was appointed senior adviser on March 9.

Talking about his role as senior adviser, Dr.Nori said he will guide the institution and make sure oncologists in India take advantage of the opportunity. “It is not a competition; they can collaborate with leading doctors from across the world. Due to the establishment of this centre, a lot of cancer patients can get a second opinion here in India rather than travelling to America. We have highly qualified doctors. The cases we get here will be reviewed by the top team of doctors in America and then the recommendation will be given to the patient and the local doctor. This will be like bringing a top cancer facility to our doorstep,” he added.

Currently, about 10 Indian patients travel to MSKCC in New York for treatment. There are many others who are unable to travel due to the financial burden. Dr.Nori believes that for cancer, the first treatment should be the best treatment whereas today, a lot of patients visit MSKCC when all their options are exhausted.

“I have seen so many patients from India coming to the New York centre by using all their financial resources. The Continuous Medical Education (CME), along with other workshops/sessions, which take place in America, will now be available to oncologists in India. Anybody from India can participate in them. We have also started a joint ‘Tumour Board’ where cases will be presented by experts here and experts in America and the discussion will go to a level where our postgraduate medicos will extract information about technology and other aspects. Anybody interested in joint clinical trials, the Chennai centre will give them an opportunity to participate,” Dr.Nori said.

Speaking about the people who can afford to travel to the US, Dr.Nori said such patients can get their screening done here at the centre so that they do not have to carry all the reports. The data will directly be shared with the New York centre.

In 2017, Dr.Nori was awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to the field of medicine. In 2021, he was appointed adviser to the government of Andhra Pradesh to streamline cancer care services in the state.