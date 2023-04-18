ADVERTISEMENT

‘Once in a paediatrician’s lifetime’: Rare surgery performed on 9-month-old at Gandhi Hospital

April 18, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The mother of the nine-month-old girl with a doctor of Gandhi Hospital during the child’s discharge. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Doctors from the department of paediatric surgery at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, recently performed a ‘bilateral nephron sparing surgery’ on a nine-month-old non-syndromic child.

Hospital Superintendent M.Raja Rao said the surgery was performed on March 29 and the baby girl was suffering from bilateral Wilms Tumour. 

Head of the paediatric department K.Nagarjuna said that Wilms tumour is uncommon in children, and more uncommon is bilateral Wilms Tumour. Even non-syndromic is unusual. The case was highly challenging and carries the risk of possible uncontrollable intraoperative bleeding, intractable postoperative urinary fistula and postoperative acute renal shutdown. The child, after surgery, is doing well and undergoing chemotherapy at the MNJ Institute of Oncology.

Dr.Nagarjuna stressed this is the first such case for the department and he has not seen anyone doing bilateral nephron sparing surgery during his 17-year career. Such cases happen “once in a paediatric surgeon’s lifetime”, he added.

The team of doctors which performed the surgery included Srinivas, Kavimozhy Ilakkiya, A.Raj Kiran and K.Phanindra. The anaesthesia team included Murali and Ravichandar, who helped in preoperative stenting, the OT staff, and the paediatric surgery ward staff.

