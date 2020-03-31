Over a dozen persons who were part of a Jamaat — a batch of Muslim preachers — from Hyderabad are quarantined in a property said to be a high-rise building in the Narela area of Delhi, a source inside the Banglewali Masjid, the Alami (Global) Tablighi Jamaat Markaz (Centre) said.

The source, who is a worker of the 96-year-old organisation, is from Telangana and left for the event on March 21. Requesting anonymity, he told The Hindu, “These people from Hyderabad are quarantined in buildings with 14 or 15 floors in Narela. There are two rooms in each flat and each room has one person. We are told that the place where they are kept is okay and so far there have been no problems.”

Unofficial estimates suggest that between 800 and 1,000 people from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh visited the Banglewali Masjid – where the meeting, known as jod – was organised. On March 7, a jod of senior Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) workers, in charge of their own jurisdictions, from across the world was convened. Around 10 persons from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were said to be a part of this particular meeting. The TJ treats Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as a single jurisdictional unit. A jod of workers from Telangana and AP was organised from March 15 to 17, after which they dispersed to different parts of the two Telugu States.

The TJ has maintained that it has complied with all directions of the local authorities in Delhi. “On the very same day, 95% of the Markaz was empty as people were being sent according to the States from where they belong. A senior Mufti (cleric) was doing this and I am a witness to this,” he said.

Since the Banglewali Masjid serves a nerve centre for all Tableeghi activities, groups of preachers who were in different parts of the country returned. The numbers then rose.

Curfew announced

“Soon after they came, the Janata Curfew was announced. We sent many people out of the Markaz in an orderly fashion. But several international visitors were stuck. And after the Janata Curfew it became even more difficult to clear the premises as transport came to a grinding halt and flights were cancelled. Of course, we sought the authorities’ help to clear the Markaz,” the source said.

While the source said that batches of workers were being taken away for quarantining and testing as he spoke, he is still in the Banglewali Masjid overseeing the process.