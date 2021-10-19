On-site oxygen generation for Vijaya Healthcare

HYDERABAD

19 October 2021 20:13 IST

MVS Engineering, a leading on-site oxygen generation solutions provider, has set up an on-site oxygen generation plant at Vijaya Healthcare in Secunderabad, to supply life saving oxygen to around 50-100 hospital beds. Until now, the hospital’s oxygen supplies were hinging on reserves of liquid oxygen tanks and cylinders kept on standby.

“It is a small but timely step that has been taken by Vijaya Healthcare to augment and ensure reliable supply of oxygen at all times to the thousands of patients”, said MVS Engineering executive director, Siddharth Rastogi. “Now it is easier to handle oxycare patients without much depending on the transporter. In fact, the installation, handling and maintenance of the machines are much easier than thought,,” said Vijaya Health Care director Narasimha Rao, said in a press release on Tuesday.

