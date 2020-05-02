On-duty excise personnel bereft of protective gear

The Telangana Prohibition and Excise department constables and officials involved in raids against illegal sale of liquor and gudumba said that they are not provided protective gear such as masks and sanitisers.

“We know our constables are not provided the protective gear. We can’t help but only appreciate them for their work. But, how are we supposed to encourage them if we cannot give them the basic resources?,” asked a senior excise official.

However, Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud said that enough sanitisers and masks were provided to the department. “It is our department that is posted in distilleries where hand sanitisers are manufactured. They are the ones who distribute it to government hospitals and others departments. We will provide if anybody wants them,” he said.

“We keep watch on narcotics activities and belt shops. There were incidents of cheap (low standard) liquor being filled in foreign liquor bottles and sold. Gudumba too was mixed with liquor and sold at belt shops. Sometimes, we have to enter houses to seize products used to manufacture gudumba. There is possible confrontation in such situations,” an excise constable involved in raids said.

“We dig into our pockets to buy masks, gloves and sanitisers for our own safety. The irony is though distilleries currently manufacturing sanitisers come under our purview, there are no official orders to provide these to us,” a senior official said, adding that they get these only when someone donates.

Another excise constable said that though their seniors were ensuring protective gear reach them, it was not allotted by the department. “We too have been working from day one of lockdown and our salaries are deducted. We might get it later but some of us are facing problems now. Fresh recruits are getting only ₹12,000 per month and paying rent has become a task, but we will continue to work. However, we will be motivated if we get the same incentives and gear given to the police department,” said a head constable.