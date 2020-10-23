On Durgam Cheruvu bridge, you are on police radar 24x7

Hyderabad

23 October 2020 20:08 IST

Fine for stopping vehicles, taking selfies

Commuters taking the newly-inaugurated Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge have to be more vigilant and follow traffic rules by not stopping the vehicles and taking selfies, as the facility is remotely monitored in real-time by the Cyberabad Traffic Police.

If anyone stops his vehicle to watch the picturesque lake, spectacular rock formation and take photographs, a blaring sound system will shoo them away. In case the motorist remains unheeded, a challan will be slapped in real-time for the violations.

On Wednesday evening, a man with his wife and two children, who halted his bike on the bridge to take photographs was fined ₹2,315.

Cyberabad Traffic DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar said that around 6.30 p.m. the man stopped the bike on a side of the cable bridge and soon his wife and kids got down and started taking photographs on a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, he covered the bike’s registration plate with his wife’s ‘dupatta’ to avoid challan.

When the alert policemen at the Central Command and Control Centre at Cyberabad headquarters noticed his activities via surveillance camera set up on the bridge, they warned the family using the public address system. “They were told that no stopping is allowed, and were asked to go away. Soon, the family fled from the spot,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

However, the police managed to get the vehicle details and was challanned for ₹2,315 on charges of stopping on the carriageway, not wearing helmets (both rider and pillion rider), wilfully withholding vehicle information and triple riding, the officer said.

Mr. Kumar further urged the commuters not to stop on the cable bridge by violating the norms and put their lives at risk.

“Activities on the bridge are monitored very closely for the safety of the public,” he said.