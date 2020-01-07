On day 1, patrol vehicles receive 28 complaints

A day after police announced that citizens can lodge their complaint with police personnel in patrol vehicles, a total of 28 complaints were received on Monday, of which 10 First Information Reports (FIR) were registered.

Speaking to The Hindu, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that apart 10 FIRs, four petty cases were booked and the rest were entered in the general diary of the station as they don’t have any cognisable content.

“The highest number of cases, 10, were booked in West Zone, followed by six each in North and South Zones and three each in Central and East Zone,” he said.

On Sunday, Mr Kumar said that instead of going to a police station to lodge a complaint, citizens can approach a police patrol vehicle, lodge a complaint and get an FIR.

“You can give a complaint in writing by mentioning your address and cell number to the patrol car officers of your area for getting a case registered. For registration of FIR, one need not come to the police station,” he said, adding that the new initiative which was started at the beginning of the New Year is part of the people-friendly policing concept.

According to the Kotwal of Hyderabad, the concept of lodging a complaint will help women and senior citizens, as they don’t have to go to a police station in case of an emergency. Before this new initiative was announced, it was mandatory for the complainant to go to a police station and submit a written complaint, after which an FIR will be issued to launch a probe.

Citizens can also get details and contact numbers of the nearest patrol vehicle from Hyderabad City Police website or Telangana police’s HawkEye mobile application. One can also ‘Dial 100’ to get details about the GPS-enabled police patrol vehicle.