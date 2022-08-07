On a mission to help persons with disabilities

Robin Hood Army to provide assistive devices, medical help to 75 beneficiaries for I-Day

As part of Robin Hood Army (RHA)‘s ‘Mission 75’ to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence, members of the organisation in Hyderabad have said that they would be transforming the lives of 75 persons with disabilities in the city and help them become self-reliant.

The task is being taken up in over 350 Indian cities which have RHA’s presence. In each of the cities, 75 people would be extended the help.

RHA is a voluntary organisation that works towards getting surplus food from restaurants and communities to feed the less fortunate.

RHA’s Hyderabad city representative Maruti Prasad said they intend to help the targeted beneficiaries by providing crutches, wheelchairs, hearing aids to children aged between 8 and 15 years, prosthetic limbs and facilitate cataract surgeries.

“Our mission is to transform the lives of 75 people or more in Hyderabad by providing them the resources or helping them undergo cataract surgery. We have enrolled 20 people in need of the surgery. Those who need the resources can call 70329-17386 or 70361-05556,” said Mr Maruti Prasad.

The mission, which started on August 1, will end on August 15, coinciding with the Independence Day. RHA would be arranging 7.5 million meals across the country, he added. Those wishing to join the endeavour or contribute can contact the organisation over WhatsApp number 89719-66164.