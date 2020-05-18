Hyderabad

Oman nationals fly home

An Oman national boarding a flight at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday.

RGIA has so far handled 14 departure evacuation flights

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport saw one repatriation flight for Omani nationals stranded here.

Another one is expected from Muscat, Oman, later in the evening.

About 28 passengers were transported to Mumbai at about 7.12 a.m., and from there they were airlifted by an Air India Express flight to Oman, informed an official spokesman on Monday.

All departing passengers were serviced through the fully sanitised Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) as per all safety protocol in place.

Thermal screening

Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling to protect against COVID-19 threat, including thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points. So far, the airport has handled 14 departure evacuation flights facilitating over 1,000 foreign nationals stranded here to various countries. The airport has also handled nine arrivals flights under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ first phase facilitating close to 1,500 Indian citizens from various foreign destinations.

Telangana
