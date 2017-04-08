Hyderabad

Om in the dome

Om inside the cursive lines of the dome in Osmania University.

Om inside the cursive lines of the dome in Osmania University.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The stunning dome with arabesques and vegetal patterns in the foyer of the Osmania University has a mysterious Om tucked away inside the cursive lines which wave in and out of each other.

While most students couldn’t care less as they passed through the portals of the historic building, it was left to Ramulu, an employee of the university, to point out the hidden Om in various places of the building.

“There, follow the line of the pillar and in the third pattern you can spot the Om if you see carefully,” said Ramulu, who began working in OU in 1982.

Difficult to spot, but a 300 mm lens and a bit of zooming showed the mysterious Om which the stucco workers tucked into the folds of the wavy lines.

