Olectra Greentech unveils Hydrogen bus 

February 23, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Company eyes commercial launch of the carbon-free alternative to traditional public transportation within a year 

The Hindu Bureau

In a single hydrogen fill, the bus can travel up to 400 km, the company said about the vehicle developed in technical partnership with Reliance. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Olectra Greentech unveiled on Thursday a Hydrogen bus it has developed in technical partnership with Reliance and announced the plan is to commercially launch the carbon-free alternative to traditional public transportation within a year.

“A single hydrogen fill allows the bus to travel up to 400 km. Hydrogen for this range coverage takes just about 15 minutes,” the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) subsidiary said. The 12-metre low-floor bus has a customisable seating capacity ranging from 32-49 passengers seats and a driver seat.

Olectra said it has taken the initiative to accelerate development of Hydrogen-powered buses amid depletion of natural resources and negative impacts of air pollution and emissions. The initiative will help India achieve its carbon-free hydrogen ambitions, it said in a release.

In terms of their emissions, the Hydrogen-powered buses generate only water as tailpipe emissions. “This is the main unique selling proposition for phasing out old diesel and petrol systems and replacing them with these green buses,” the company said.

Type-4 hydrogen cylinders are established on the top of the bus. The cylinders can withstand temperatures between minus 20 and +85 degrees Celsius, it said.

