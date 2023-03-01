ADVERTISEMENT

Olectra Greentech gearing up to supply e-tippers

March 01, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The company said its 6x4 heavy-duty electric tipper has received homologation certificate from Indian automobile regulatory agencies.  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Olectra Greentech on Wednesday said its 6x4 heavy-duty electric tipper has received homologation certificate from Indian automobile regulatory agencies and the company is in discussions, with buyers, for the first order comprising 20 such vehicles.

“The electric tipper is now roadworthy, adhering to all the Central motor vehicles rules,” Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.(MEIL) group said without mentioning additional information on the certification and the agencies. It said the e-tipper was put through intensive tests under various conditions to make it ready for Indian roads, including manoeuvring the terrains at high altitudes and into mining and quarrying pits.

The Olectra e-tipper is India’s first certified heavy-duty electric tipper engineered and manufactured in-house. The company said it had showcased the prototype at exhibitions in Delhi and Bengaluru recently. “The first order for 20 e-tippers is in the final stage of discussions. We are shortly going to launch variants of the e-tipper and electric truck,” CMD K.V. Pradeep said in a release.

