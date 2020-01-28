Old woman robbed, killed in Nedunur village

An octogenarian woman was found murdered outside her daughter’s house in Nedunur village at Kandukur mandal in Rangareddy district in the early hours of Tuesday. The police believe that robbery is the motive behind the murder as gold chains, ear studs and silver bangles were missing on her body.

According to Kandukur inspector E Jangaiah, the victim Sargari Balamani (80) was throttled to death by robbers when she came out in the dark to attend nature’s call. The house door was fastened with a latch from outside, and there were no traces of forceful entry inside, he said.

“After the robbery and murder, the accused, who are yet to be identified, placed Balamani’s body outside her daughter Marri Kalamma’s house, so as to put the blame on her,” Mr. Jangaiah said. The victim’s house is about 20 metres from her daughter’s house in the village.

He said that they found bruises and injuries on her body as the culprits forcefully removed the jewellery. “She was wearing at least six tolas of gold and 10 tolas of silver bangles,” the officer said.

The offence came to light around 4.30 a.m when Kalamma’s husband Marri Anji Reddy found her body lying in front of the gate. The inspector said that a murder case was registered and they questioning a few suspects.