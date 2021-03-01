Old un-exploded grenade found near Mahabubnagar town

An unused hand grenade was found by a shepherdess in the hillocks of Amistapur village near Mahbubnagar town on Monday morning.
District Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari said that Golla Sayamma, while grazing her sheep, stumbled upon a metal on the earth crust. Out of curiousity Sayamma started digging and recovered the object, and she was clueless as to what she had recovered.
According to Ms. Rajeshwari, the shepherdess, assumed that the object was a spare part of a tractor and took it home.
“When she handed it over to her son stating that he can use it for their tractor, the son suspected that it could be an explosive object and alerted police,” she said.
Soon, a team of Mahabubnagar rural police rushed to Sayamma’s house to check the object. Later they called bombsquad who retrieved the unused explosive for safe custody.
The officer said that the explosive appears to be very old and they were going through the old police records to check whether it belongs to the law enforcement department, as combing operation was a regular practice as part of anti-Naxal operations in the district.
