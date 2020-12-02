Old City too records low turnout

Flooding and no relief for many made several people skip polling

Wards in the Old City recorded low polling, a trend which was witnessed in several other wards across Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The lowest polling percentage was witnessed in Santoshnagar (Ward 39), which recorded 35.95%.

While some voters said that they stayed away and opined that the victory of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was imminent, some others said that they were unhappy with the governance.

“They will win in any case. Many of their corporators and sometimes, MLAs are available. And the other thing is that there is no opposition to the MIM,” said M A Kareem (name changed), a voter of Chandrayangutta (Ward 41), who works at an eatery in Banjara Hills. “There is a feeling that whatever happens, ‘our’ party will win.”

Much like in other parts of the city, the flooding of neighbourhoods, and the fact that flood relief did not reach several people, as admitted by AIMIM leaders in the run up to the civic polls, played a part in a section of the voters staying away.

“There was some resentment in Hafiz Baba Nagar area. There are many people I know who did not vote because of the flooding. Government relief has not reached some of the people there,” said Mohammed Abood.

Several wards such as Rein Bazaar, Talabchanchalam, Kurmaguda and Pathergatti recorded a polling percentage of over 40%. Others such as Shalibanda, Ghansi Bazaar and Riyasatnagar recorded a polling percentage over 50%.

The highest percentage was seen in Nawabsahebkunta with 55.65%.

“The polling percentage is comparable to 2009 and 2016. There is just a little variance,” a senior AIMIM party functionary said.