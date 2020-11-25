Old City not on enemy land: Shabbir

Former Minister Shabbir Ali criticised Mr. Sanjay’s comments and said that as an MP, he should know that Old City is not in an enemy’s land but in our own country.

“He should be ashamed of himself for stooping to such a low level just to win a few seats in GHMC elections. He is clearly trying to create a divide in the society on the basis of religion and it is highly regrettable that neither the Election Commission nor the Hyderabad police are taking any action against him for such provocative statements,” he said in a statement here.

He said Mr. Sanjay should explain why the BJP government failed to identify Rohingyas in the city if they were present. “By describing Old City as a hub of terrorism, Sanjay is directly questioning the capabilities of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in handling terrorism.”

Mr. Shabbir also accused MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi of promoting communalism and said both BJP and MIM were two sides of the same coin, who want to win elections on the basis of religious hatred. He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was the mastermind behind the entire rivalry drama being enacted by TRS, MIM and BJP. Since TRS government has failed on all fronts, Mr. KCR is using BJP leaders to divert people’s attention, he alleged.