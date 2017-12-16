Old city erupts in protests

Protests broke out in parts of the city on Friday against the USA recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. As many as 18 people associated with the controversial organisation Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat were detained during one protest.

Police said that soon after Friday prayers, DJS activists arrived at Darul Shifa grounds and began to raise slogans. The activists walked on the US and Israeli flags and were picked up soon after they attempted to burn them.

“The DJS activists were picked up around 2 pm and released at 5.30 pm. They were prevented from burning flags,” deputy commissioner of police (south zone) V Satyaranaya said.

In Humayun Nagar, dozens of activists associated with the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) took to the streets in support of Palestine and gathered outside Masjid-e-Azizia after Friday prayers.

They raised slogans against Israel even as they called the attention of people to the conflict in Palestine and said that Jerusalem is the third holiest site in Islam.

While police were posted outside the masjid, a larger number of cops arrived at the scene during the protest. The flag and placard carrying protesters then moved from the masjid to towards Masab Tank and after Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, they returned.

Speaking during the protest, SIO president Laeeq Ahmad Khan said, “The recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is a clear violation of international laws and several UN resolutions. Especially resolutions 476 and 478 which categorically call for withdrawal of embassies from the city of Jerusalem.”

A similar protest was organised at Darul Shifa ground where Maulana Mohammed Husamuddin Sani condemned the move. “This is not right. The USA has taken the wrong decision,” he said. Controversial cleric Maulana Naseeruddin also spoke at the protest.