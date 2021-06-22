Old buses turn shelter for passengers

KHAMMAM

22 June 2021 22:24 IST

Buses without fuel efficiency deployed for the purpose

Making optimum use of its resources for the convenience of commuters, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has deployed some of its old buses at select traffic generating points in Khammam and various other parts of the old undivided Khammam district to serve as temporary bus shelters for the benefit of passengers.

The well-intended move to use the old buses with poor fuel economy for providing shade from sunlight and shelter on a rainy day is also expected to help the public transport entity earn the goodwill of passengers.

The TSRTC authorities have deployed a bus at the NTR Circle abutting the bypass road in the town to help commuters bound for Yellandu and other places sit in the bus until the arrival of the vehicles they are waiting to board for reaching their respective destinations.

Encouraged by good response to the move, the officials of the TSRTC Khammam region are contemplating implementing the novel idea in Madhira, Kothagudem and elsewhere in the erstwhile composite Khammam district. Despite the COVID-19 induced crisis, the TSRTC Khammam region earned a revenue of ₹2.20 crore through its Parcel, Courier and Cargo (TSRTCPCC) services so far since the launch of the scheme in June last year, TSRTC sources said.

“We serve drinking water and make the passengers comfortable while waiting in the bus as per the COVID-19 safety precautions, '' said one of the crew members of the bus stationed at NTR circle on Yellandu road. “We consider it a good opportunity to win over the hearts of commuters and enhance the reputation of the public transport entity,” he remarked.