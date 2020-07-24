Old age home takes the lead to keep virus away

The measures taken by city-based CR Foundation (CRF) could as well show a way about how to manage a home for the aged during the time of lockdown and COVID.

CRF is a social service organisation established in 1994 in memory of one of the architects of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Chandra Rajeswara Rao. It runs a home for the aged whose inmates include social workers, freedom fighters, former legislators, retired professors, chartered accountants, engineers, doctors, teachers, renowned writers and journalists. Majority of them are aged over 75 years.

While most of the hostels and old age homes were closed following the pandemic, the management of CRF decided to protect its 150-odd inmates and continue the facilities provided as before by undertaking various precautionary measures.

As a first step, according to Paruchuru Jamuna, Dr. Saraswathi and T. Tanya of CRF, the Chief Medical Officer of the foundation, Dr. Rajani, called for a meeting and explained about COVID and its repercussions to inmates of the home. Anybody with respiratory problems should contact a doctor, they said.

Dr. Rajani further asked the inmates to follow a particular behavioural pattern like wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, washing hands every hour, and using armpit to cover the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing. Masks were distributed. Kitchen workers were instructed on how to sanitise the place and restrict the movement of outsiders into the kitchen and dining areas in addition to the regular hygiene maintenance.

Residents were restricted to the home only, and visitors not allowed. It was informed that once the occupants go out, they would not be allowed into the house till the end of lockdown.

When some of the workers expressed their inconvenience in staying back at the home, they were asked not to attend duty, though they were paid for the lockdown period.

Cooking daily a challenge

The most difficult task during lockdown was cooking for 150 people everyday. Chef Padmavathi and her husband Ramakrishna worked overtime, yet had to request help from inmates. Without hesitation, some women inmates, despite their advanced age, formed a team to help the cooks.

The next task was washing clothes and cleaning floors. The CRF made it a point not to use the services of outsiders in this regard. All the chores were done by the inmates. While housekeepers regularly cleaned and mopped with disinfectants, some inmates cleaned their own rooms and toilets daily. A young worker also tried and succeeded in hair dressing of the elderly men, whenever needed.

Health a priority

While Dr. Rajani did regular check-ups for the inmates, nurse Nancy, who stays at the home, was available round-the-clock. An alarm system was maintained to call for help in emergencies.

Besides, inmates were provided a regular supply of medicines. The nurse would collect all the prescriptions, take photos and place order with a medical store through What’sApp.

The medical store would deliver the medicines along with bills at the main gate, where they would be sanitised and sent into the main building.

A sick room was also set up at the home for inmates who needed special care. The services of the regular driver, who stays outside the home, was stopped due to COVID. Mr. N. Rajendra Rao, an engineer residing at the home, volunteered to do the driving.

According to CPI Central Committee member Narayana, the old age home has not reported a single COVID case.