Oil spillage on Masab Tank road causes traffic jam

June 07, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The commuters heading on the Masab Tank stretch spent their morning halted in a traffic jam as a negligent driver caused an oil spillage on June 7 morning. The driver of the vehicle was booked for his negligence as seven plastic barrels of engine oil, weighing about 18 tonnes, were spilled on the busy road, causing inconvenience to the public and also injuring a few bikers who skidded on the road.

Officials from the Asif Nagar traffic police said that around 5:30 a.m., Abhimanyu, 30, the driver of a tusker lorry, was carrying engine oil in seven plastic barrels, which spilled on the road after an accident. “He was trying to take a left turn on the curved road at a high speed when the barrel carrying the oil, which was not strapped well in the back of the vehicle, landed on the road, leading to a spillage. Within half an hour, the local patrol team reached the spot, followed by other traffic officials who coordinated with the GHMC authorities to fix the mess,” said the Inspector of Asif Nagar Traffic police, Ram Prasad.

The officials had to halt the traffic heading towards the Masab Tank flyover for about an hour in the morning to take up an operation to cover the oil patches on the road with sand to avoid mishaps. “There were a few bikes which skidded in the morning before we could stop and divert the traffic in alternate routes. No major injuries or mishaps were reported. We ordered the patrol team to help in coordinating the diversions for the commuters heading towards Mahaveer Hospital route,” said V. Srikanth from Asif Nagar police, who helped in traffic diversions.

The diversions were in place till around 10:30 a.m., following which slow movement of traffic was seen till afternoon before the situation returned to normalcy.

It was also revealed that the driver did not follow any precautionary measures like filling the oil in the iron barrels and using iron fencing to tie them, said the Masab Tank police. “He revealed that he was following the orders of his employer, Muneer, and was transporting the barrels from Timmapur to Balnagar,” added the police, who booked him for negligence.