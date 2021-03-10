Oil company representatives felicitated

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday lauded oil companies for their service during COVID-19 lockdown and thereafter.
Congratulating representatives of the oil companies from Puducherry where she is Governor in-charge, she said the companies had ensured uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and LPG during lockdown and during the peak of pandemic conditions. Uninterrupted supply of oil and other fuels proved vital for continued supply of essential commodities and transportation, she said.
Mentioning that India has emerged as the third largest consumer of oil in the world, Dr.Soundararajan highlighted the need to be self-reliant when it comes to oil and energy needs. She also stressed the importance of promoting alternative and renewable energy sources to meet future requirements.
The Governor honoured the representatives of oil marketing companies such as IOCL, HPCL and BPCL, with shawls and mementos, presented on her behalf by her secretary at the Raj Bhavan here.
HPCL General Manager C.K.Narasimha, BPCL State head Saibal Mukherji, and IOCL State Head Sravan S.Rao were among those felicitated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath