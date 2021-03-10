Hyderabad

Oil company representatives felicitated

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday lauded oil companies for their service during COVID-19 lockdown and thereafter.

Congratulating representatives of the oil companies from Puducherry where she is Governor in-charge, she said the companies had ensured uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and LPG during lockdown and during the peak of pandemic conditions. Uninterrupted supply of oil and other fuels proved vital for continued supply of essential commodities and transportation, she said.

Mentioning that India has emerged as the third largest consumer of oil in the world, Dr.Soundararajan highlighted the need to be self-reliant when it comes to oil and energy needs. She also stressed the importance of promoting alternative and renewable energy sources to meet future requirements.

The Governor honoured the representatives of oil marketing companies such as IOCL, HPCL and BPCL, with shawls and mementos, presented on her behalf by her secretary at the Raj Bhavan here.

HPCL General Manager C.K.Narasimha, BPCL State head Saibal Mukherji, and IOCL State Head Sravan S.Rao were among those felicitated.

