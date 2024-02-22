ADVERTISEMENT

OGH receives stretcher trolleys and wheelchairs

February 22, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Four trolleys and four wheel chairs were donated to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad by Mahaveer Vikalang Kendra, King Koti through Rogi Sahayata Trust. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Wednesday received a donation from the Rogi Sahayata Trust, comprising four stretcher trolleys and four wheelchairs. The donation is meant to improve the transportation care services at the hospital, with focus on aiding economically disadvantaged patients. Dr. B Nagender, the hospital superintendent, expressed gratitude for the donation, stating, “These contributions will reinforce our current services and enhance the delivery of high-quality patient care.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US