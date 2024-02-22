GIFT a SubscriptionGift
OGH receives stretcher trolleys and wheelchairs

February 22, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Four trolleys and four wheel chairs were donated to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad by Mahaveer Vikalang Kendra, King Koti through Rogi Sahayata Trust.

Four trolleys and four wheel chairs were donated to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad by Mahaveer Vikalang Kendra, King Koti through Rogi Sahayata Trust.

Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Wednesday received a donation from the Rogi Sahayata Trust, comprising four stretcher trolleys and four wheelchairs. The donation is meant to improve the transportation care services at the hospital, with focus on aiding economically disadvantaged patients. Dr. B Nagender, the hospital superintendent, expressed gratitude for the donation, stating, “These contributions will reinforce our current services and enhance the delivery of high-quality patient care.”

