OGH junior doctors continue protest

Reiterate that their demands be met

Junior doctors of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) continued to boycott elective surgeries on Friday, even as they pressed for their demands.

Doctors wore black bands near the out-patient and emergency blocks of the hospital and demanded better facilities in operation theatres, a fully-equipped acute surgical care unit, fully-equipped post operative ward, separate wards for medicine, orthopaedics, general surgery departments and provision of more oxygen ports, monitors, and ventilators.

As was earlier reported in these columns, elective surgeries in general surgery and orthopaedics departments are not being performed since mid-July. They were being done in operation theatres in the in-patient ward.

After the hospital was flooded due to the rains in July, patients from other wards were moved to other sections of the hospital. However, elective OTs of the two departments were not accommodated and elective surgeries were kept on hold.

Meanwhile, Nagulu, a 54-year-old man who set himself ablaze on Thursday morning near Ravindra Bharathi, is being treated at OGH for burns. On Friday, Director of Medical Education Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy visited the hospital to check on him.

However, sources said that he did not meet the protesting junior doctors.