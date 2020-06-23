OGH junior doctors call off strike

The 27 General Medicine PG students (junior doctors) at Osmania General Hospital have called off their strike and will resume duty from Wednesday after a decision was taken to also have post graduates from other departments to attend COVID patients at the hospital.

They had boycotted duty on June 20 demanding support from other departments to share the COVID workload. They also alleged insufficient infrastructure was leading to deaths of suspected patients.

“A meeting was held by Osmania Medical College authorities where a decision was taken to allot COVID duties to PG students from other departments too,” said a junior doctor.

Officials earlier said they have installed 40 oxygen ports by Monday, and tender for 500 more oxygen lines has been floated.