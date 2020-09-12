OGH junior doctors call off protest

HYDERABAD

12 September 2020 21:35 IST

Superintendent promises to fulfil demands for OTs, other resources by Sept.19

Junior doctors from Osmania General Hospital have called off their protest on Saturday afternoon after the hospital Superintendent B. Nagender gave them a written assurance to provide elective operation theatre (OT), post operative wards, general wards and emergency wards by September 19.

On Tuesday, at least 120 junior doctors (post graduate students) from General Surgery department boycotted elective surgeries demanding elective OT and other resources. They were joined by 60 PG students from Orthopaedics department from Wednesday.

Elective surgeries under the two departments were put on hold after the in-patient ward along with the OTs in the block were closed from third week of July due to rain water flooding. Hundreds of poor patients who opt the State government’s tertiary care centre faced inconvenience as the elective surgeries were suspended temporarily. The junior doctors demanded separate wards for Orthopaedics department and medical resources in Acute Surgical Care ward.

Telangana Junior Doctors Association-Osmania Medical College (TJUDA-OMC) unit submitted representations to the hospital’s administration and senior officials in the Health department starting from third week of August. Since the issues were not addressed, they launched the strike.

The OGH Superintendent held a meeting with heads of a few other departments. On Saturday, he issued an order detailing where to accommodate the elective OTs of General Surgery and Orthopaedics department on temporary basis.

“The Neuro Surgery OT will provide one major operation theatre room for elective Orthopaedics cases. Three operation tables in the Plastic Surgery OT will be provided for elective General Surgery cases. The following arrangements will be done in coordination with administration and coordinators of Osmania Telangana Junior Doctors Association, on or before September 19,” read the order. Dr Nagender said that works to fix issues regarding oxygen pressure in pipes is being addressed.

The TJUDA members called off the strike with immediate effect. “In the event that the demands are still left unaddressed after the given time period, we will launch an indefinite strike for the same,” the junior doctors said.