OGH in Hyderabad acquires ESWL machine for kidney stones removal

Published - October 10, 2024 12:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The ESWL procedure typically costs ₹50,000 per session in private hospitals. It will be offered free of charge at OGH.

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare R.V. Karnan inaugurating the ESWL machine along with Osmania General Hospital superintendent Dr Rakesh Sahay and former superintendent Dr B. Nagender on Wednesday (October 9, 2024). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The government-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad has acquired the Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL) machine, making it the first of its kind at a government-run facility in Telangana. The new equipment, inaugurated on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), offers a non-invasive solution for kidney stone removal and was installed in the Urology Department under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Mobis India Limited.

OGH expects to treat around 50 patients per month

The ESWL procedure, which uses shock waves to break up kidney stones, typically costs up to ₹50,000 per session in private hospitals. However, at OGH, it will be offered free of charge, with the hospital expecting to treat around 50 patients per month using the new technology. The initiative is expected to greatly benefit the local community, providing advanced medical care without financial burden, said hospital superintendent Dr Rakesh Sahay.

R.V. Karnan, commissioner of Health and Family Welfare inaugurated the ESWL machine in a ceremony attended by senior medical officials and staff. In addition to this, the hospital also unveiled its newly renovated Neurology Outpatient (OP) department, further enhancing the hospital’s infrastructure. The renovated OP was inaugurated by Dr. N. Vani, director of Medical Education, as part of the hospital’s continuous efforts to improve patient services.

