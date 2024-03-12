GIFT a SubscriptionGift
OGH doctors perform two liver transplant surgeries in a span of five days

March 12, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

The State-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad marked another milestone with the successful completion of two liver transplant surgeries within a span of five days. Both the patients have been discharged following a satisfactory recovery, according to hospital doctors.

The first recipient, 15-year-old Matla Sindhuja, hails from the village of Ambala in Kamalapur mandal, Hanamkonda district. Daughter of one Matla Raju, a daily-wage labourer, Sindhuja underwent liver transplant surgery on February 22, and she was discharged on March 4 after a successful recovery. Chronic liver failure resulting from Wilson’s disease, a genetic disorder causing excess copper accumulation in the liver, necessitated the cadaver liver transplantation.

Similarly, Merugu Vaishnavi, a 13-year-old girl and daughter of private school teacher Racha Sravanthi from Bhongir mandal of Yadadri district, underwent a cadaver liver transplantation on February 27. Diagnosed with chronic liver failure due to autoimmune liver disease, Vaishnavi was discharged on March 8 after a successful recovery. The liver donation came from a 11-year-old child declared brain dead in a corporate hospital.

B. Nagendar, the superintendent of OGH, expressed his appreciation for the dedicated work of the medical teams, paramedical staff, and nursing officers involved in these complex liver transplantation surgeries. He specifically commended the leadership of Madhusudan, professor and head of surgical gastroenterology department, as well as Pandunaik, Pavani, and Madhavi, professors of anaesthesia department at OGH.

