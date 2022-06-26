OGH doctors perform 5 knee replacements in a day

They had identified the needy patients at a health camp in Jangaon

Orthopaedicians at the Osmania General Hospital, who held a health camp in Jangaon, operated on six patients in need of joint replacement surgeries — five knee replacements and one hip replacement.

Various departments in government hospitals were directed to hold the camps across the State to identify patients with health ailments. If a patient needs surgery, he/ she will be asked to visit a tertiary care centre in Hyderabad or nearest government hospital where the medical service is provided.

Head of the Orthopedics department at OGH, G. Ramesh said they held the health camp last month. “The surgeries were conducted on June 6 and followed by physiotherapy. The patients were discharged on Saturday,” said Dr Ramesh.

Hospital superintendent B. Nagender said all the surgeries were conducted by Dr Ramesh and his team in a single day. The number of joint replacement surgeries performed at government hospitals has shot up from the past few months.

A knee replacement surgery along with physiotherapy costs around ₹2-2.5 lakh at corporate hospitals. The patients recuperated at OGH after the surgery. Dr Nagender has urged people to undergo the surgeries at government hospitals where the services are provided free of cost under Aarogyasri Health and Ayushman Bharat schemes.