OGH doctor gets memo for social media post

What is wrong in highlighting issues, asks assistant prof. at the hospital

An assistant professor at Osmania General Hospital (OGH), who had taken to social media to express concern over the state of the health facility, has been issued a memo.

Pratibha Lakshmi had recently posted a video of a snake being found on the premises, and asked how long they should wait for a new hospital building. Hospital superintendent B. Nagender issued the memo, asking her to submit an explanation for the online post. He said that posting about the state of the hospital will impact patient care. “If there are any issues concerning employees, they can bring it to notice of authorities,” Dr Nagender said.

Members of Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) said they will meet the hospital superintendent to demand for the memo to be withdrawn.

Dr Pratibha, who is also president of TTGDA-OGH unit, said they have been demanding better facilities and a new building for the hospital.

“It is an undeniable fact that OGH needs a new building. That is what I have asked for through the post. I did not say anything against the government or the hospital. So what is wrong in highlighting issues in this direction,” she asked.