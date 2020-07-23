‘OGH closed for public to prevent trespassing’

Top health officials have denied that the iconic in-patient ward of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) was sealed in the wake of its recent flooding with rain water but asserted that it was only closed for public to prevent trespassing or any anti-social activities.
Addressing a press conference, Director of Medical Education (DME) K. Ramesh Reddy and Director of Public Health (DPH) G. Srinivasa Rao said that the entire building was now vacated and not in use.
‘Govt. to take a call’
It is up to the government to decide on future plans, they said on Thursday.
Dr. Ramesh Reddy said that an internal circular of the department to take steps to vacate the building had conveyed a wrong impression that it was being sealed. He added that flooding of the building with rain water was caused by a storm water drain passing underneath, which developed a clogging due to garbage dumping in adjacent Begum Bazaar. Water that gushed out of a manhole that opened up ahead of the clogging entered the wards.
Blockage cleared
The blockage was cleared and in spite of heavy rain on Thursday, there were no such scenes again.
Dr. Reddy added that about 450 patients, who were under treatment in the building, were shifted to a newly-constructed shed on top of the out-patient block.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath