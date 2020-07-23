‘OGH closed for public to prevent trespassing’

Top health officials have denied that the iconic in-patient ward of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) was sealed in the wake of its recent flooding with rain water but asserted that it was only closed for public to prevent trespassing or any anti-social activities.

Addressing a press conference, Director of Medical Education (DME) K. Ramesh Reddy and Director of Public Health (DPH) G. Srinivasa Rao said that the entire building was now vacated and not in use.

‘Govt. to take a call’

It is up to the government to decide on future plans, they said on Thursday.

Dr. Ramesh Reddy said that an internal circular of the department to take steps to vacate the building had conveyed a wrong impression that it was being sealed. He added that flooding of the building with rain water was caused by a storm water drain passing underneath, which developed a clogging due to garbage dumping in adjacent Begum Bazaar. Water that gushed out of a manhole that opened up ahead of the clogging entered the wards.

Blockage cleared

The blockage was cleared and in spite of heavy rain on Thursday, there were no such scenes again.

Dr. Reddy added that about 450 patients, who were under treatment in the building, were shifted to a newly-constructed shed on top of the out-patient block.