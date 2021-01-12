Officials told to spruce up hostels, residential schools before Feb. 1

Efforts on to make sure food is available and sanitation is in place

The State government has initiated measures to ensure all social welfare hostels and residential educational institutions were available to students by January 25.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday directed officials to ensure availability of fine rice, dal, oil and other essentials, in the social welfare hostels and educational institutions besides taking up sanitation of the entire premises. The direction follows the decision announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to reopen schools from IX standard onwards from February 1.

The Minister, who reviewed the arrangements being made ahead of reopening of educational institutions with senior officials on Tuesday, said that he would hold a video conference with district collectors to review the progress of works that had been taken up ahead of reopening of social welfare hostels and residential schools on January 18. This would be followed by inspection of hostels by Ministers and MLAs from January 26 to check the facilities being made available there.

He also said that arrangements should be put in place for over 70,983 students, including 12,850 of classes IX and X and 30,827 of Intermediate and above levels, residing in the hostels. Adequate measures should be taken to ensure sanitation in these institutions which remained closed for nine months. All the standard operation protocols communicated from time to time should be followed and masks and sanitisers should be made available to students in all hostels and residential schools.

Regarding food, social welfare hostels and residential schools would require an estimated 8,500 metric tonne fine rice every month and the Civil Supplies department had adequate stocks of rice available for supply to these institutions. The Minister directed the Civil Supplies officials to ensure transportation of rice required by these institutions soon so that the commodity could be positioned in the hostels as and when students arrived.