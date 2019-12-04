Officials told to prepare department-wise action plans for Mukkoti Ekadasi

The inter-departmental meeting to discuss coordinated efforts involving multiple government departments to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming Mukkoti (Vaikunta) Ekadasi festivities in Bhadrachalam was held in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Bhadrachalam, the abode of Lord Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy, will host the annual Mukkoti Ekadasi fete featuring Teppotsavam, the celestial boat ride, in Godavari river on January 5 and Uttara (Vaikunta) Dwara Darshanam in the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy shrine on January 6.

Collector Rajat Kumar Saini chaired the meeting, which was attended by Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, project officer V.P. Gautham and Sub-Collector Bhavesh Mishra, among others.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Saini wanted the officials to prepare department-wise action plans envisaging bandobust, accommodation, drinking water, first-aid, emergency care, sanitation and fire prevention, for the ensuing Mukkoti Ekadasi fete.

He asked the officials to set up a control room in the Sub-Collector’s office, well in advance, to effectively monitor the arrangements with an inter-departmental approach.

He also instructed officials of the Irrigation department to conduct a trial run of Hamsavahanam, the boat to be used for Teppotsavam in the Godavari, a couple of days ahead of the float festival and deploy swimmers along the banks of the river to prevent drowning incidents.

The meeting also discussed the sector-wise seating arrangements to be made for pilgrims, expected to turn up in large numbers for the Uttara Dwara Darshanam, apart from vehicle parking, barricading, installation of CCTV cameras, among other security measures for a glitch-free mega religious fete.