Officials pulled up for delay in issuing orders

The State Government has taken strong exception to lack of seriousness on the part of heads of departments and commissionerates / directorates in issuing orders after the files are approved.

Chief Secretary S.P. Singh has asked all the special chief secretaries / principal secretaries / secretaries to ensure that as soon as orders in circulation are passed, they should be issued immediately and not give scope for lapses. They should act upon the instructions issued by the Chief Minister, conveyed by the designated officers of the CMO, with promptness and alertness.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary said it was the duty of the secretary to ensure that orders passed in circulation were issued within a week, except in cases where the issues had to be circulated to other departments before the issuance of orders.

The Minister concerned should be informed about the progress of the particular issue and even in cases involving inter-departmental consultations, orders should be issued within 15 days. However, it had been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that in some cases, considerable delay in issue of orders had been noticed after the files were approved in circulation.

“When the Chief Minister gives a direction to issue orders in a particular case and circulate the file for post facto approval, the concerned department has to feel the urgency and issue orders as expeditiously as possible obtaining information, if any that is required, through telephonic messages or e-mail,” Mr. Singh said in the circular.

If there was any legal / financial hurdle in issuing the orders, the officer concerned at the CMO should be informed about the same so as to brief the Chief Minister.

“It has been observed that in many such cases, the same lack of seriousness is being exhibited by the heads of departments of secretariat and commissionerates / directorates,” he said directing the senior officials to take steps to expeditiously issue orders without giving scope for lapses.