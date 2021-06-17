Officials of GHMC under suspension for open manhole

HYDERABAD

17 June 2021 20:35 IST

Action follows directions of Minister who was reacting to picture in a newspaper

Suspension orders were issued to an assistant engineer and a work inspector of the GHMC on Thursday, and penalty was imposed on the private agency responsible for road maintenance, holding them responsible for an open manhole in the Secunderabad Zone.

The orders were issued following directions from Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, after a picture of the manhole on the Padmarao Nagar main road was published in a daily newspaper.

Mr. Rama Rao instructed Principal Secretary MA & UD Arvind Kumar to take immediate action against the officials responsible for the open manhole, and instructed him to see that such instances are not repeated.

Advertising

Advertising

An inquiry ordered by Mr. Arvind Kumar held assistant engineer M. Rajashekhar and work inspector Mohammed Yousuf responsible for the lapse. Apart from their suspension, memos seeking explanation were issued by GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar to Executive Engineer (Begumpet) R.Shivanand and Deputy Executive Engineer T.S.R.Anjaneyulu.

Penalty of ₹ 1 lakh was imposed on K.N.R.Constructions, the private agency chosen for maintenance of the Padmarao Nagar main road under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme.

Mr. Rama Rao has asked the higher officials not to condone negligence and irresponsible attitude in discharge of duties by the staff and officials in the GHMC.