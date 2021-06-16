Officials are targeting us as we moved court, say oustees

Mallannsagar-displaced approach SHRC

With a hope that the Human Rights Commission (HRC) will come to their rescue in difficult times, outees of Mallannasagar have approached the State HRC, urging it to intervene and do justice to them. They complained that the officials had failed to keep the promise of allotting houses and sites and instead forcing them to vacate the village.

“The government has taken over our lands and houses. At the time of acquiring lands, the officials issued us cheques and some papers mentioning plot numbers. Some families are depending on daily labour work. We are on roads, literally, as our lands and houses were already lost and officials are forcing us to vacate the village. The officials started paying us compensations since 2016 and still it is continuing. The compensations of houses, lands and structures were yet to paid. Single men and women are being neglected and they were not being paid. Those who crossed 18 years were also not paid. New cheques were not issued in the place of cheques for which ‘stop payment’ instructed,” said oustees in their petition filed before the SHRC.

The oustees further stated: “The officials are informing that we are being targeted as we have approached the court. We have not gone to the court against the construction of Mallannasagar reservoir and officials should keep this in mind. Officials failed to respond to our repeated efforts.

We are demanding justice and request SHRC to look into the issue.”

The copy of the petition was sent to the Governor and the Chief Minister.