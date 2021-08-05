Officials are collecting bribes, say ZP members

SANGAREDDY

05 August 2021 00:14 IST

The Zilla Parishad (ZP) meeting held here on Wednesday witnessed heated arguments with members pointing fingers at officers holding them responsible for ganja being smuggled and sold in the district. They also came down heavily on the officials alleging that they were collecting bribes to clear the audit report. They also stated that district panchayat department officials were collecting bribe in real estate ventures and turning a blind eye on illegal constructions.

The ZP meeting was held here on Wednesday presided over by chairperson P. Manjushree and attended by Legislative Council pro-tem speaker V. Bhoopal Reddy, MLAs M. Bhupal Reddy, P. Manick Rao, and Collector M. Hanumantha Rao among others.

Soon after the meeting was commenced, members raised the issue of ganja being smuggled from the district and lack of action by prohibition and excise officials. They alleged that some officials were extending tacit support to smugglers and demanded that strict action be taken against those smuggling ganja.

ZPTC member and vice chairman Prabhakar alleged that audit department people were collecting huge amounts from sarpanches to clear the audit report.

Another member pointed out that several sarpanches were in deep financial trouble as the measurement book (MB) record was not completed. It was brought to the notice of the ZP that a sarpanch had been paying a monthly interest of ₹30,000 as interest for the investment of ₹30 lakh he made on Vaikuntha Dhamam and dumpyard. He said that same was the condition of many sarpanches. The Collector promised to conduct a special drive for clearing MB records.

“The State’s financial condition is not good and it was not possible to release funds as demanded by you. Probably, the Finance Minister might have answered your questions had he attended the meeting," said the Zilla Parishad chairperson.

“All the works cannot be collected in single stake. Understand the financial condition of the State. Various development works were taken up by government and they are in progress. Focus on drug supply and deal it with iron hand,” said Mr. V. Bhupal Reddy.