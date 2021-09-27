Official machinery on high alert in Khammam

Many parts of district receive more than 100 mm rainfall on Monday

Moderate to heavy rains lashed most parts of the district since Sunday night with Wyra, Kamepalli, Thallada, Kusumanchi and Mudigonda mandals recording more than 100 mm rainfall each on Monday.

In view of the forecast of heavy rains under the influence of the cyclonic storm Gulab, the district administration has put the official machinery on high alert to tackle any rain-related issues in the next 48 hours.

A helpline number 9063211298 has been launched for attending to rain-related issues such as waterlogging. This arrangement has been made in addition to the 1077 toll-free helpline number, sources said.

Collector V P Gautham on Monday reviewed the situation arising out of the heavy rains in several parts of the district through a teleconference with the officials concerned. He directed the officials to remain alert in the next 48 hours to effectively tackle rain-related emergencies and prevent any loss of life.

Meanwhile, heavy rain pounded Allapalli and Burgampadu mandals in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the last 24 hours. As many as 16 mandals received moderate rainfall in the district on Monday. Road link to several interior villages in Karakagudem and Aswapuram mandals was snapped as swollen streams flooded the low-level causeways at various stretches of roads in the two mandals, sources added.