Official for global meets

Director of Telangana State Seed and Organic Certification Authority (TSSOCA) K. Keshavulu will attend the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA), Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and International Seed Federation (ISF) meetings to be held in Rome, Paris and Geneva from February 3 to 14.

According to an official press release, Mr. Keshavulu would attend the meetings in his capacity as the vice-president of ISTA. He would meet Director General of FAO Qu Dongyu in Rome on February 3 and 4 on promoting seed exports from Telangana and strengthening the seed industry in India, particularly in Telangana, by capacity building.

On February 6, he would meet the officials of OECD on seed certification and cooperation with ISTA at Paris. The next day, he would participate in the ISF meetings at Geneva on seed trade and seed quality. Later, he would participate in the ISTA executive committee meetings.