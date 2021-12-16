Office-bearers of HCA to abide by SC verdict

Five members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s Apex Council - Messrs R. Vijayanand (Secretary), K. John Manoj (vice-president), Surender Agarwal (treasurer), Naresh Sharma (joint secretary), Anuradha (Councillor) - informed media that they would abide by the directive of the honourable Supreme Court with regard to the functioning of the Association.

“There have been several differences in the Apex Council regarding a number of issues over the last one year or so. And, these matters have also been contested in the Courts seeking redressal,” they said.

“As you are all aware, yesterday the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has orally suggested to dissolve the HCA Apex Council and hand over the administration oversight to a committee of retired judges,” the Council members said. “The CEO will run the association as per the HCA bye-laws with their oversight,” they added.

“We fully respect the Supreme Court's directions and will comply with the orders. We wish the Judges committee and the CEO the very best and look forward to the betterment of HCA,” they said.