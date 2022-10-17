Odisha rolls out red carpet, woos investors with additional incentives

Hyderabad’s transformation inspiring, be part of Odisha’s growth story: CM Naveen Patnaik at Make in Odisha Conclave ’22 roadshow

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcoming the gathering at the Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad on Monday to showcase the State’s entrepreneurial prowess ahead of the Make in Odisha Conclave ’22. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Led by the State’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a high level official delegation from Odisha wooed investors from Telangana by showcasing advantages of investing in the resource rich, coastal State as well as the additional incentives it offered.

In Hyderabad for an investors’ meet organised in the run-up to the Make in Odisha Conclave ’22, the officials said the State presented growth opportunities for investors across industries, from manufacturing to Information Technology, and geared up with a set of policy measures.

Making a presentation, Principal Secretary to the Industries Department of Odisha Hemant Sharma said the State is poised to emerge as the manufacturing hub for the growing market in east and north east India. Besides a land guarantee scheme, of providing land to investors for projects within specific timelines, Odisha has in place a single window system of clearance under which 54 approvals from 18 departments can be sought on a single application.

No backlog

The ease of doing business measures apart, the cost of doing business as well as power is relatively lower and Odisha extended incentives better than those offered by other States. The State government does not have “not a single penny pending” to investors in terms of industrial incentives, he said, adding Odisha is also an ideal location for established businesses from a de-risking strategy.

A number of large industrial parks, including one near Bhubaneswar with Bharat Biotech as the anchor investor, has been promoted by the State government, he said, adding the founder of the vaccine maker Krishna Ella was among those who met with the delegation.

Addressing the well attended event, which was organised by the State government in association with industry body FICCI, Mr.Patnaik said it was inspiring to see the transformation of Hyderabad in the last few decades. Highlighting how Odisha had abundant natural resources, skilled human resources and also home to the facilities of most of the top IT firms, he urged the investors to be a part of Odisha’s transformation journey.

The Make in Odisha Conclave ’22, to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4, will serve as a platform to showcase the State’s growing story. Inviting delegates to the conclave, he said Odisha is committed to provide job-linked industrial growth and that his government walks the talk.

Earlier, the Chief Minister and members of his delegation, including Industries, MSME and Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, and IT Secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra met heads of various firms to discuss plans for Odisha.

The list of companies, whose senior leadership held discussions, included Microsoft India, Bharat Biotech, Deloitte Consulting, Ramky Group, Axis Energy GroupEnergy, Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL), Maha Cement (My Home), Shree Malani Foams, Sagar Cement, Oracle, Cyient, Manjeera Group, Apollo Specialty Hospitals and KIMS.